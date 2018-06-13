Jul 27, 1928 – Jun 13, 2018

At the age of 89, Shirley Paul passed away on June 13, 2018.

Shirley was born July 27, 1928 in Kamloops B.C to William and Bessie Garratt, and grew up in Enderby BC. She moved in with her Grandma to attend school. She eventually went on to become a teacher. She married Wallace Paul on July 7, 1951. Together they had three children: Lawrence, Robert and Barbara. She has four grandchildren: David, Stephen, Colleen and Amanda. She also has 5 great-grandchildren: Nina, Kaitlyn, Cain, Lyla and Hazel.

Special thanks to the staff at Heron Grove for their wonderful care and support for Shirley and family these past six years.