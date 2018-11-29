August 19, 1923 – November 29, 2018

We are sad to announce the passing of our mom, grandma and great grandma. Mom was born in Ottawa and on a trip to Vernon she met John, with whom she was married to for 62 years before he passed in 2008.

She worked in the kitchen at the Vernon Prep School before settling down to raise her family and also at the coldstream library for many years.

Mom loved to garden, travel and spent many years with dad bird watching with the Vernon Naturalist Club. But it was her love of her family that defined who she was.

We all meant everything to her and her door was always open for fun times, family gatherings, tears and hugs.

She was predeceased by her husband john and sister marguerite, survived by her sister Luella, son Don /Marge, grande Prairie, daughters Phyllis Enderby and Marilyn/Ed, Vernon, 7 Grandchildren and 10 great grand children. We love and miss you so much.

