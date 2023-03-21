In loving memory ~

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Wally Harlos announces her passing. She will be remembered by many friends and family as a vivacious woman who had limitless generosity, a deeply ingrained sense of duty and loyalty, and loved dancing. Wally was born and raised in Germany, where she married her husband, Hermann. After their marriage, they moved to Australia for a few short years, then to Canada to farm and make a home for their children in Lumby, Mabel Lake valley, where they lived for 35 years. She will be sorely missed by all, and is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

The family invites anyone who would like to attend Wally’s celebration of life to gather at the Mabel Lake Community Hall on May 27th between 11 am and 1 pm.