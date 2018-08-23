Warren Henry Bruleigh

April 14, 1933 – August 23, 2018

It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Warren Bruleigh on August 23, 2018 in Vernon, BC.

Warren’s spiritual journey began very early on in life and continued to be a very important part of who he was. He was employed by the United Church of Canada and was ordained in 1957 in the maritime conference.

Warren spent many years travelling across Canada as a resource person, helping in the development of programs that were in keeping with the new evangelism. He settled in Vernon where he spent many enjoyable years. He loved reading, talking, visiting, choir, music, singing, social justice and action.

Warren is survived by his loving wife Janice McDonald, daughter Kathy (Shane) Crawford, sons Kevin (Phyllis) Bruleigh, Cameron (Tara) McDonald, Colin (Thuy) McDonald, brothers Ken (Delores) Bruleigh and Rev. Ross (Jane) Bruleigh, grandchildren Ryan, Jason, Aislyn, Reagyn, Welesley, Isla and Andrew. He is predeceased by his parents Alva and Muriel Bruleigh, wife Georgina Bruleigh and sister Kay Davidson.

Those wishing to do so may make a memorial donation in Warren’s memory to the United Church of Canada Mission and Service Fund (https://www.united-church.ca/donate).

There will be a Memorial Service held for Warren at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Trinity United Church (3300 Alexis Park Drive).

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family's online obituary at www.MyAlternatives.ca.

