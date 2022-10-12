A Celebration of Life ~
Saturday, October 22, 1:00 pm, Trinity United Church, Vernon
Come celebrate the life of Zach Burton! Join family and friends in honouring and remembering Zach, a beautiful soul gone too soon.
Reception to follow the service – all are welcome!
The service will be live-streamed from the Trinity United Church YouTube channel.
