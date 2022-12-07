4-H sends thanks following Armstrong fair

The Milky Way Dairy and Swine 4-H club would like publicly thank these generous local businesses for supporting our 4-H Market Hog auction at the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong.
H.S. Masonry, Beachcomber Home and Leisure, Shepherd’s Home Hardware, Avenue Machinery, Hornby Equipment.
Your continued support helps to keep the program going.
In a regular 4-H year, members learn how to run a business meeting, public speaking, judging skills, about their chosen project and more.
Renee Derksen