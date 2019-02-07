5 Events to celebrate love in the Okanagan this Valentine’s

February is all about love, love for yourself, your family, friends, your partner and for some, your pets.

So much love to give, and in the Okanagan Valentine’s celebrations offer something for everyone for you and those you love. I’ve put together this list of a few events taking place throughout the Okanagan you can take in to celebrate love and affection.

1.Sip With Your Sweetheart. February 9-10, West Kelowna:

Smiling sweethearts and happy wine sippers will be hitting the Westside Wine Trail on Saturday, February 9th and Sunday, February 10th for the eighth annual “Sip with Your Sweetheart” event, in celebration of Valentine’s Day. This self-guided event will have your taste buds savouring decadent wine and chocolate pairings that have been carefully created and harmonized by local chefs, bakers and sommeliers. Wine, gifts, books, art and culinary delights will be available for purchase so one can enjoy them long after their visit to the Westside Wine Trail. For more information visit their website www.thewestsidewinetrail.com

2.Valentines Day at TIME Winery & Kitchen. February 14, Penticton

Looking for something special for Valentine’s Day? Join Time Winery for a delicious three course menu for $49 + $19 for wine pairings created by Chef AK Campbell complimented with their award-winning wines. Reservations required. Call to reserve your table 236.422.2556, menu can be previewed on their website www.timewinery.com

3. Valentine’s Day Colaborative Dinner at Start Fresh Kitchen, February 14-15, Kelowna

Three Chefs come together for this special Valentine’s Day Dinner, this will be one to for the memory books. Get ready for a six-course menu prepared by top local chefs, and paired with Okanagan Wines. Bring your sweetheart or your friends and join Chefs Brock Bowes, Victor Laderoute, and Michael Buffet with his Start Fresh Kitchen team for the best dining experience in the Valley. Each seating is limited to 20 people and there are three seatings per evening. Ticket available on the Start Fresh website www.startfreshkitchen.ca

4. Valentine’s Day Events at Big White, February 8 + 13-15, Big White

Big White has something for everyone. They kick off the celebration of the heart with singles speed dating at Happy Valley Day Lodge on February 8. Another singles event takes place February 13 with the Big White Dating Game Show, then all new couples + all already coupled up lovers can take part in the couples throw down or enjoy a horse drawn sleigh ride with dinner at a cabin in the woods or dine at one of the many restaurants at Big White. More details on their website at www.bigwhite.com

5. Valentine’s Day Dinner at Terrafina at Hester Creek by RauDZ, February 13-16

Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day weekend menu for two $110/couple + $65/couple for wine pairings; your menu includes pasta, halibut cheeks, veal and dessert to share. For more details and to make reservations visit their website www.terrafinabyraudz.com.

In addition to these special events restaurants throughout the Okanagan are creating special dinner menu features for you to enjoy with your loved one(s). Be sure to make reservations and plan ahead.

About the author:

Christina Ferreira is the owner of Impact Events & Brand Management located in Kelowna. When not helping businesses with their events and getting their brand out to the world she’s busy exploring the Okanagan’s beaches, wineries, patios and hiking with her dogs Grace and Penny.

christina@impactevents.ca