A dip into the history behind Vernon’s Peanut Pool

Was pleased to read of the redevelopment of Lakeview Park and the iconic Peanut Pool with homage to be paid to the history.

Growing up in the ’60s and hanging out with pals from the 100 homes, the park saw its share of baseball, soccer, frisbies, etc, but I wonder how many realize the pool was a true multi-use facility, before its time?

Come winter and the start of hockey season, the pool was the site of countless spirited road hockey games and cars didn’t cause interruptions.

Just a tidbit from simpler times when the amount of light left in the day determined family supper time and the neighbourhood grapevine was our source of social media.

John Trainor

