Vernon Coun. Teresa Durning (left), Mayor Victor Cumming, MLA Harwinder Sandhu, and Coun. Kari Gares break ground for the revitalization of the Lakeview Peanut Wading Pool June 14. (City of Vernon photo)

A dip into the history behind Vernon’s Peanut Pool

LETTER: Pool was a true multi-use facility

Was pleased to read of the redevelopment of Lakeview Park and the iconic Peanut Pool with homage to be paid to the history.

Growing up in the ’60s and hanging out with pals from the 100 homes, the park saw its share of baseball, soccer, frisbies, etc, but I wonder how many realize the pool was a true multi-use facility, before its time?

Come winter and the start of hockey season, the pool was the site of countless spirited road hockey games and cars didn’t cause interruptions.

Just a tidbit from simpler times when the amount of light left in the day determined family supper time and the neighbourhood grapevine was our source of social media.

John Trainor

The City of Vernon has released plans for a revamped Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park. The new design will incorporate the peanut into the plans. Demolition of the existing pool will begin in late June. (City of Vernon photo)

