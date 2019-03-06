A Gardener’s Diary: Seed sales spark gardening excitement

Jocelyne Sewell/A Gardener’s Diary

With the frigid weather upon us, it is hard to think about starting seeds and getting ready for the gardening season, but time doesn’t stop and we must go on.

Mark your calendar for the 25th Shuswap Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair, Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Center, 5775 Old Vernon Rd., Enderby. Tickets are at the door. $2 admission is charged.

“The Shuswap Seed Swap began at Green Croft Gardens,” the website says. “As people’s interest in gardening and seed saving grew, so did the need for larger facilities. After outgrowing many local venues, the Shuswap Seed Savers are pleased to call the Splatsin Community Centre their new host site. This unique and stunning building has allowed us to expand our number of vendors as well as offer many presentations on subjects related to sustainable gardening. Six great presentations, plus soil blocking demos, and a ‘seed bomb’ making activity for kids.

“A major attraction at this event is our annual community seed swap table. Local gardeners and seed vendors have the opportunity to share their excess seeds with others. The growing and sharing of seeds is a way to preserve crops for generations. The more often a seed is grown in an area the more likelihood you will reap a plentiful crop that is also more resistant to local pests and diseases. It’s exciting when people come to us with their heritage seeds that we can add to our expanding seed bank and share with local gardeners.

“Several local seed companies will have seeds for sale and there will be a selection of vendors with sustainable and natural living products. We will be offering free workshops during the day. We will have displays showing the history of Shuswap Seed Savers and honouring one of our founding members, June Griswold.”

More information is available on the website www.shuswapseedsavers.ca.

Related: Shuswap swaps seeds in Enderby

Related: Cool start to new season

The following week, Vernon is the site of another Seedy Saturday.

S.E.N.S. (Sustainable Environment Network Society) is pleased to invite you to their fifth annual Vernon Seedy Saturday March 16, taking place at the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310-37th Ave, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission by donation ($2 suggested). Children free.

SENS invites you to join us to celebrate seeds, gardening, bees, local food and community. Locally grown heirloom seeds, starts, plants and garden products; locally produced food, honey and more will be available. A free community seed exchange, educational displays and children’s activities are on tap.

Inspiring speakers admission is by donation, with $2 as a suggestion.

I have been busy getting ready to participate in these two seed sales. If plants clean the air, we must have the purest in our house. I surely need an early spring as I am running short of space for all the seedlings growing under light and in all the windows available. Good thing we have a south exposure. Hope to see you there.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.