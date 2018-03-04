Another look at dogs in schools

Vernon School District needs to consider all students and staff when bringing dogs into schools

In response to a story in the Feb. 18 edition, “Dogs bring support to the classroom,” I’m supportive and open minded for strategies to help our youth learn and excel.

As an ex youth & family counselor where I worked within the Vancouver School District for many years with at-risk teens and in the classroom from junior kindergarten to Grade 12, I feel it’s vital to bring up that there is a population of children and adults who attend and work in schools with severe allergies to animals. As an allergic person and as a mother now of a child with severe allergies to dogs, I am opposed to animals being brought into the classroom. We have amazing learning tools for cognitive and emotional development in our schools already.

I love animals and am a member of PETA, but there is a time and place for animal integration. A private house, a private therapist’s office. It is my hopes our public school system does not give permission to this however lovely learning tool. I advocate for the children and staff that are at major risk of animal-induced allergies that can cause a call to 911.

Thank you!

Rebecca Godin

Most Read

