Calling all readers

You may have noticed a bit of change at the ol’ newspaper lately.

Our star shine hasn’t dulled, but we’re dusting up on how we do things.

One of those ways is an expanded reach to our community.

A new face at the paper, editor John White, has introduced a Facebook group for engaged readers (both those who enjoy the print edition and those who prefer to find all their breaking news online at vernonmorningstar.com or via our Facebook page, Vernon Morning Star).

The Morning Star is your community newspaper, therefore it reflects what matters most to you. And White wants to hear from you.

The Morning Star reader group is designed to generate conversations around the news and events we cover.

We will be running reader polls, going behind the scenes in the newsroom so you can get a better sense of how we make the sausages, and seeking your input and ideas on how and what we cover.

Members can also submit posts to the group for consideration by the admins.

We will host periodic virtual town halls as well, hosting live Q&A sessions on various topics.

Our intent is to expand our connection with our readers and expand our push for greater transparency in what we do.

For almost 30 years now, The Morning Star has been delivering news to its readers. But how people receive that news is evolving, with the wide world web and various social media platforms.

Therefore this is an avenue where readers can share their ideas, photos, video and more. And you might just get your submission published!

It’s also a chance for community groups, businesses and citizens to seek out information, like what our deadlines are and who to call with that garage sale ad.

Obviously we still have an important job to do of reporting the news (good and bad), so please be patient, but in the end, we are here to help and this is just one more way we are opening our doors to the community.

To make a request to join the closed group, follow this link https://www.facebook.com/groups/vernonmorningstar/.

In order to ensure civility and constructive dialogue, members will be approved by our admins and submitted posts will also be vetted. We ask that there be no name-calling, baseless accusations or legally dicey commentary. This isn’t the place to make attacks, it’s a place to be heard and work together to improve our democratic efforts in the community.

We look forward to a productive partnership.

