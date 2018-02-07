Carnival full of wonder

Still plenty of fun to be had with Vernon Winter Carnival, which wraps up Sunday

There’s a winter wonderland of activity out there.

The snowy season is being celebrated to its fullest with the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival. The tradition is well underway with close to 100 events taking place (46 of which are free). But the fun comes to a close after Sunday so hurry, hurry don’t be late.

The parade (featured on the front page) may be over, and all the Suds and Cider have dried up, but the list of events available to partake in is endless — for all ages (available at www.vernonwintercarnival.com)

Check out a wonderland of music at Battle of the Bands at The Green Pub tonight. Attend a jopo house luncheon Thursday or Friday.

And you only have until Friday to Arrest the Best — get your boss, friend or enemy put behind the Vernon Winter Carnival Society jail bars to collect donations.

Look to the skies Thursday through Sunday for the 27th annual North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Festival, which includes the night glow in Polson Park Friday at 5 p.m.

The Civic Arena will host its final Peewee Hockey Tournament Thursday through Sunday, before the historic rink is slated to be demolished this year.

Family Day will be celebrated Saturday in Polson Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with loads of fun and games.

Or head up to Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre for the Jess4Kids Tips Up Cup and Team Challenge Saturday. Sovereign is also hosting the Ski for Light Festival all this week until Sunday.

Whatever your cup of tea, now is the time to take in all the wonder that is Carnival.

