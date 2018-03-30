Celebrating Your Vernon

Special supplement and new online addition share the stories that make this community great

Behind the scenes of every great business is a bunch of great people.

From the barista who faithfully pours your morning coffee, to the handy man who fixes your home, every local business has a group of local people who work hard to give you their best.

Such individuals and organizations are celebrated and featured in the pages of a special supplement in today’s newspaper.

The colourful, glossy covered pull-out called Progress tells the tales of just a handful of local businesses.

There are some new additions to the pages of Progress this year such as True Leaf and Bercum Builders, along with some of the staple groups such as the City of Vernon and Community Futures of North Okanagan.

The 48-pages are packed with information, but truly, we could have put out a 480 page supplement to feature all the deserving businesses and groups around town.

So if your team or business didn’t make the pages of this special suplement, The Morning Star still wants to feature all the great people in this community.

We strive to share all the great stories in the pages of the newspaper, but now with an increased online presence, we have more space to celebrate the people of Vernon.

We are doing so with online community features, called Your Vernon, and we want to hear from you!

Let the community get to know you and your love for this city by sharing some information about yourself, and what you love about Vernon, and the North Okanagan as a whole.

If you are interested in being featured, forms are available at https://kcnforms.wufoo.eu/forms/r2rw4wk1u6ahio/ or email lifestyles@vernonmorningstar.com with your name and your answers to the to the following questions:

– What would you like the community to know about yourself?

– When someone says ‘Vernon’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

– If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be? What’s your favourite local business?

– Where are the top three places you would recommend tourists visit when they are in Vernon?

– What do you see for the community in 20 years?

Also please include a photo (or two) of yourself and your email. And the best part is you can nominate someone who want to be featured on Your Vernon.

And you don’t have to be a business owner, or manager, to be featured.

Community groups, volunteers, politicians, anyone who helps make this community a better place is welcome to submit their story!

I nominate our local leaders – Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund, Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick, Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton, Lake Country Mayor James Baker, Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper, Spallumcheen Mayor Janice Brown and Enderby Mayor Greg McCune.