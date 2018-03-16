City bylaw actions upsetting

Vernon resident’s car towed while bed ridden, unable to afford to get it back

I am writing to your paper to expose those that I feel have done me a considerable injustice in the pursuit of the almighty dollar for their misuse.

In the summer of 2017 I moved in across from city hall, my vehicle parking was not included in rent for my apartment. I am living on government disability and CPP.

After rent and utilities I exist on about $275 per month. After a month long stay in hospital to stabilize a severe skin disorder I again, suffered a flare-up. I was basically bedridden for six weeks and had food brought to me. During this time my vehicle was towed away by city bylaw orders from a non metered space on 33rd Ave. I could not even pay the tow charges let alone the six weeks of daily storage charges accrued on the vehicle. The charges continued to add up as I tried to find a buyer for the vehicle. I have no means to borrow the monies owing and am now facing sale of my vehicle, by the tow company. I likely will now lose my last asset of any value all because of an over zealous bylaw enforcement department with no consideration for the situation of a near senior (64) disabled person. I continue to fight ice and snow buildup as I hobble on my ill healed broken feet with a cane, and no winter footwear, to go for meager food items that I can carry on my back as I only have use of one arm since last spring. Although I feel the tow company charges dearly for their services, I really put this on the city bylaw worker for no compassion, I mean REALLY is that space that valuable?

G.C.Westmoreland

Vernon

Vernon residents share their thoughts

