Clinic causing spike in crime

LETTER: Writer claims Vernon’s crime rate can be attributed to the region’s methadone clinic

I read Richard Rolke’s interesting editorial on Maclean’s naming Vernon as the 9th most violent community in Canada. He mentions that “the statistics can be skewed for smaller cities like Vernon (39,960)” and gives examples of this. Unfortunately, further on, he contradicts himself, by comparing Vernon as having one homicide to Vancouver (3rd largest city) with 17 and Toronto (largest city) with 26 homicides, all in 2017. Now if that is not skewing, I don’t know what is.

It is obvious to anyone living in Vernon that we have a very large problem with petty crime, in particular, in our somewhat small city. I have talked to several local police officers, and have been told by each of them, that the crime rate in Vernon would be down 80 per cent if the Methadone Clinic were not located here. I always wondered why it wasn’t placed in Kelowna, which has a much larger population than we have here. I have realized that what happens now is that certain agencies quietly go about buying property and opening up a new shelter or whatever they feel is needed, without any public consultation. Public input is not asked for, if it can be avoided, because the officials do not want the citizenry to get organized and contest the plan. When it is a “done deed” it is pretty hard to protest.

It now looks like Vernon will be hiring five more police officers in the coming year to help with the problems we are experiencing. Taxes are estimated to go up at least six per cent as a result. Further, I am also expecting the local detachment to then request a new and larger police detachment, to accommodate these extra staff members. Several years ago this was on the city agenda but did not come to fruition. This might give them more ammunition now for a new building. Add to this that the Vernon Public Art Gallery and the Vernon Museum have been agitating for a new home for years and the current addition of another ice surface at Kal Tire Place, and you have a continuing increase in taxes for our small taxation base comprised, more and more of seniors. People are becoming fatigued from continually increasing costs and taxes with no end in sight.

I really do love living in Vernon but it is a shame that the number of homeless people is increasing and, with our fair climate and the many social services available for those that don’t necessarily want to work, it is becoming an increasing tax burden for those of us who do because of the every increasing costs associated with their lifestyle and the accompanying crime of some. I sure wish we could offer the Methadone Clinic to another community. Any offers?

Eleanor Wilmot

Vernon

