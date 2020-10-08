COLUMN: An Alternative Alphabet

Life and Faith columnist re-examines the alphabet

A is for Apple. That’s how Alphabet books usually start — not with A for Alphabet — because Apples are red and round and make a striking image on the page.

And A is for Autumn. The time when apples ripen and — like the little piggy — go to market. The time when we set aside summer dreams, summer romances, summer indolence and settle into the labour of daily living.

A is for Adam, too — although I think “Adam-and-Eve” should be a single hyphenated unity. Whatever they did, they did it together. They had no choice — there was no one else to do anything with, or to.

Also because of that Apple, the second story of creation says, Adam-and-Eve were expelled from their summer garden and condemned to hard labour for the Autumn of their lives.

Although I think they got a bum deal. After all, God put them there in the garden. Naked. Young people, naked? What did God expect? Of course, they discovered sex. And then when grandpa God dropped by to check on them, they hid themselves and covered their nakedness with fig leaves, so God wouldn’t know what they’d been doing.

A might also stand for Adolescence, that time when your offspring reject everything that you value so that they can find out for themselves what they value. Adolescents have to try what they’re told not to do.

Adam-and-Eve were adolescents, after all. No one has ever suggested that God created Adam as an 80-year-old with wonky knees and erectile dysfunction.

Adolescence seems like forever when your teens are in it, and yet seems to have passed like a breath in the night when they become adults.

A is for Adults, too.

And perhaps for Agnostics, or even Atheists, who maintain an Adolescent Attitude of rebellion against the status quo all through their lives, as they question the values that their Ancestors took for granted. I write as one of them. Often we know much more clearly what we no longer believe than what we still hold true and dear, even if we can’t explain it.

Atonement, for example, a doctrine widely defended. The conviction that Jesus had to die to pay the price for generations of humans committing sins that grandpa God set up in the first place. Can you imagine a human mother having a daughter just so that she could kill that daughter to prove how much she loved all other children?

Assuming God were human, some of the things He did would make Him the most despised human in history.

As in, say, playing favourites in wars. Or in football games. Or drowning every living creature on the planet (the ultimate ecocide) because He was Angry about human misbehaviour.

A might be for Audit, finally. For the infinite ledger in which the kind of God I don’t believe in anymore keeps records of every good and bad thing I have ever done so that He can inflict appropriate punishment on me, eventually.

A is for Apple. And for Autumn, when leaves begin to fall. And maybe when we can let some Answers we’ve Accepted for too long fall away too.

READ MORE: Water outage planned for Lake Country neighbourhood

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country BC Liberal candidate tries ‘reverse door-knocking’

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Just Posted

Small Business Week goes virtual in Okanagan

Community Futures hosts valley-wide development workshops

Fundraiser kicked off for single Vernon dad whose son is battling cancer

Chase Annecchini, 4, was diagnosed with cancer this summer

Paddlers to tidy up Shuswap River

The free-to-join Middle Shuswap River Clean-up Paddle Event near Lumby takes place Saturday

COVID-19 parks Armstrong Demolition Derby

Popular crowd-pleasing event hopes to return in 2021 as part of Thanksgiving weekend

Safe highway crossing for North Okanagan trail users could cost $210K

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee to discuss Bailey Road Connection Wednesday

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Law and order’ vs. COVID-19 chaos: Pence, Harris meet in Utah in VP undercard debate

Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time from the start of the 90-minute debate in Utah

Suspicious package, deemed fake, prompts large RCMP response in downtown Kelowna

The item was left on a bench outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday

One new COVID-19 case in Interior Health

Twenty-five cases are active and on isolation

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Okanagan couple killed in highway collision near Sicamous

The two-vehicle crash led to the closure of Highway 97A for several hours on Oct. 6

Most Read