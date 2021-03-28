(Pixabay.com)

COLUMN: Spark your joy with a clean and clutter-free home

Experts offer advice for effective spring cleaning

It’s time to spring clean the house. How is it possible that this time of year is here again?

Spending so much of our lives indoors, the house is ready for windows to fling open and let the fresh air in. That’s a good place to start, but by no means the end to a cleaner home.

A clean home is more than scrubbed floors and washed windows. Perhaps you strive for less clutter in your life. After all, an organized space is the sign of an organized mind, but over time and with the natural ebb and flow of life, the organized spaces quickly get covered up with stuff. That’s where the saying “A place for everything and everything in its place” comes in handy.

There are a multitude of experts ready to enlighten you on how to live a clutter free existence and keep your home clean and tidy. These experts write books, and the library lends them out all year round.

READ ALSO: Airbnb requires hosts to commit to enhanced cleaning to calm COVID-19 fears

READ ALSO: Needle clean-up crew returns to North Okanagan

Begin with Marie Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Written in 2014 on the cusp of what would become a revolution of de-cluttering and cleaning books, Kondo asks us to find the joy in each item we own. If it doesn’t spark joy for you, then out it goes. Not entirely eco-friendly, but still an entertaining book to read.

The latest and greatest in an organized life is The Home Edit, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. A colourful book with beautiful pictures that will get you drooling about how glorious an orderly home can be.

They provide a partial list of knick-knacks present in most homes that can be safely tossed. I need to see that list.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, by Margareta Magnusson is not as bad as it sounds. In fact, it’s all about the “process of clearing out unnecessary belongings that can be undertaken at any age or life stage but should be done sooner than later, before others have to do it for you.” The author uses humour and charm to help us become more comfortable with letting stuff go.

The less “stuff” we have, the less cleaning and tidying up is needed. After all, cleaning is just “putting things away in a less obvious place.”

When it comes time to put on the rubber gloves, read Squeaky Green: the Method Guide to Greening Up Your Cleaning Up, by Adam Lowry and Eric Ryan. The makers of Method products wrote a clever and informative room by room guide to using less toxic chemicals to clean our homes.

The last book I would recommend on this subject is A Year for You: Release the Clutter, Reduce Your Stress, Reclaim Your Life, by Stephanie Bennett Vogt. The author teaches you how to reorient yourself to a more relaxed, spacious and joyous way of living. A way to spark joy within yourself, and live a peaceful, happy life. I think I’ve changed my mind – you should read this book first. There is always time to clean later.

Caroline McKay is the community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Considering short-term rental units

Just Posted

(Jason Emde photo)
Japanese hair salon takes Vernon B.C.’s namesake

Former resident’s brother-in-law, who lives in Gifu, Japan, named the salon after his hometown

Downtown Days returns to Vernon Saturday, April 3, 2021. (DVA photo)
WATCH: Window-shopping Easter egg hunt on in Vernon next week

The Downtown Vernon Association also announced the return of free Saturday parking April 3

Iris Optometrists and Opticians, located in Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre, had 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses stolen Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Vernon business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in the Village Green Centre

The Women’s Institute Hall on Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream will be replaced with a new community hall and 84 new child care spaces will be constructed on the adjacent vacant lot. (Google)
Coldstream Women’s Institute continues to give

Historic group supports local charities and organizations

March of the Masks Arts Council of the North Okanagan and special guest artist Bob Kingsmill’s work on display, and most for sale, until April 5 at the Arts Centre, located at the entrance to Polson Park, next to the Okanagan Science Centre. Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Contributed photo)
Vernon displays March of the Masks

From the paper and cloth masks of the pandemic, to creative Mardi Gras masks

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Spark your joy with a clean and clutter-free home

Experts offer advice for effective spring cleaning

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

A fire off 40 Street Northeast, Saturday March 27. (Jim Elliot, Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters battle grass fire north of the city

So far, the fire has consumed an area the size of a soccer field

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project would twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation
Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden

Road to close entirely between April 12 and May 14

Cavin Noonan, left, and Terry Fussey of Discovery House with their soup creation for a previous Soup is Good Food fundraiser. (File photo - Western News)
South Okanagan community raises $14,000 for addiction recovery program

Penticton’s Discovery House raised over $14,000 and dished out over 1,800 bowls of soup

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Alfred and Inge Maier of Sorrento were celebrating a special day at Hanoi 36 in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 20 when an anonymous stranger paid for their lunch. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap couple thrilled by random kindness at local restaurant

Alfred and Inge Maier say the stranger who bought their lunch didn’t know they were celebrating.

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Most Read