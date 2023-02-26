(Submitted photo)

COLUMN: Why a Coldstream couple went solar

John Barling explains the benefits of installing solar and reducing electricity bills

John Barling

Special to The Morning Star

In 2022 my wife, Elaine, and I decided to ‘go solar’ for a number of economic and environmental reasons. Here are some of the reasons why.

Currently the government is offering generous grants and interest-free loans to go solar. By going solar you can drastically reduce or eliminate your electricity bills! Plus, with electricity prices increasing approximately five per cent per year on average and 25-plus year guarantees on each system component there’s no doubt that installing solar energy pays off remarkably well over time. Not only will you get many times your original investment back in the value of electricity generated but it’ll last longer than most other investments too! It is even possible to generate electricity during a power outage.

If a lot of people ’go solar’ it will help with electric vehicle charging and could negate the need for the construction of future hydroelectric projects. There is no pollution produced during the operation of a solar system. It has been estimated that an average sized home solar system has the same positive environmental effect as planting 100 trees per year. Any system helps create jobs that are not fossil fuel related and aids with the reduction of global warming.

We are very happy with our decision to ‘go solar’ as we are getting even more power than predicted and our electricity bills are now miniscule.

John Barling lives in Coldstream and wrote BC Hydro’s ‘Sources—-Solar Energy’ and was Head of Science at the International School in Monte Carlo. If you have any questions re-‘going solar’ John can be reached at suntraveller123@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Take measures now to create a better future

READ MORE: Nuclear fusion may change our world but renewable energy sources will save it: experts

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alternative energysolar panelsVernon

 

Coldstream resident John Barling writes the reasons why he and his wife decided to go solar in 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OFF TOPIC: Bread or cake, the rising cost of food is giving me indigestion

Just Posted

Walker Erickson (#5) would score an insurance marker in the third period to wrap up a 3-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL action on Saturday night. (Vernon Vipers Photo)
Vernon Vipers extinguish Smoke Eaters, 3-1

Vernon bylaw officers investigated a total of 5,727 files in 2022, up seven percent from the previous year, according to a report from Darren Lees, manager of Protective Services, dated Feb. 6, 2023. (File photo)
Vernon bylaw officers see 7 per cent uptick in complaints in 2022

Coldstream resident John Barling writes the reasons why he and his wife decided to go solar in 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COLUMN: Why a Coldstream couple went solar

The Township of Spallumcheen will continue water-focused open houses and information releases set to occur throughout 2023 as plans for a new agreement with the City of Armstrong are finalized. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)
Armstrong, Spallumcheen raise glass to water deal