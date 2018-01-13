Did you know that the Tesla car and truck company have come out with a fully robotic electric powered truck?

This vehicle has been road tested, licenced, and ready for hauling. These vehicles are designed to be used by municipalities for local cartage and tasks such as snow plowing, snow removal, etc.

What a joy and a relief to have a “common sense” vehicle on wet and heavy snow. The time of manned equipment is rapidly coming to an end. To be replaced by automated equipment that will do the work at hand, in a safe, sane, common-sense manner.

Our lives and the lives of our children are in danger by the continued reckless operation of “non automated” vehicles.

Rats Rattenbury