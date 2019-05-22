Dusty streets nothing to cough at in Vernon

Re: Brian Sutch’s letter, Dusty streets (Friday, May 3)

Where has Brian been living all the years before coming to the Okanagan? Did he check out the rest of Canada to see if he could find a dust-free province?

We have lived in many places over the past 58 years, from smaller cities to big cities like Calgary and the only dust-free streets were streets wet from rainfall or tank truck-washed streets in fancy residential areas where they paid higher taxes and had no water restrictions.

Use of water for cleaning the streets in B.C. would likely be frowned upon since some areas are already on water restrictions due to expected shortages, so we all learn to live with the dust. As for getting sick from breathing in the dust, we’ve ridden motorcycles all our married life and travelled thousands of miles and neither of us has lung issues. We all risk getting sick from some communicable disease easier by going shopping where we use a cart used by someone else or shaking hands at church. It’s just a matter of a little more thought.

Betty Lucianovich

