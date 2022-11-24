Early Okanagan winter: Mother Nature must be confused

I was waiting for the killing frost to clean up some of the perennials and tidy up the garden for winter.

All came at once with the killing frost and the snow covering everything.

I rely on leaves to winterize my seven fig plants, but this year the snow was on the ground and the leaves were still in the trees. So far the apple, cherry and plum trees have kept their leaves even after the very heavy wind we had.

I might get confused at times, but this year it looks like Mother Nature is a lot more confused than I am.

I had dug up a bed of tulips to replant in another area of the yard.

Somehow, they are sitting in a few pots by the door (inside) waiting to go in the ground. I might just plant them this week as the weather will get warmer for a few days with above freezing temperatures.

I had arugula and leaf lettuce in a coldframe. I was able to salvage all of it by Nov. 6. A friend gave me some leaf radicchio with tips on how to store it. Roots cut off, wrapped in a damp paper towel, inserted in a plastic bag and stored in the fridge.

This was at the beginning of November and as I write this column, the greens are still crisp and I have a salad everyday which consists of some of the radicchio, lettuce, arugula, kale, fresh ginger, turmeric and two garlic cloves with organic olive oil and balsamic vinegar. I buy organic turmeric and ginger and don’t peel the roots, just wash them.

For the last few months, I have registered for many health masterclasses. These include brain function, liver, heart and many other organs. I learned that our overall health depends on what you put in your mouth and your lifestyle.

I never realized that my gut talks to my brain (I was wondering what the noise was). This is why it is so important to eat healthy food and as much organic food as you can. Many might argue that organic vs. conventionally raised foods is not better for your health. If you research the Internet you will find study results for both sides of the picture.

I am not a scientist or health expert but I know that the taste of freshly picked vegetables or fruits from my organic garden is some of my joy of gardening. In the long run it might not be cheaper but I know what I am putting in my mouth without having to soak it to get rid of the pesticides, insecticides and whatever is there.

The following was in one of the classes I took led by experts: Glyphosate is the primary ingredient in RoundUp. This weed killer is on many people’s garage shelves. This is the primary herbicide used globally: two billion kilograms of this compound in our soil and water systems worldwide. It kills the microbiome and acts as a direct cellular toxin.

In the 1990s, it started to be used as a desiccate agent for crops that need to be dried before harvest so they will not go moldy. Some of it is sprayed on wheat and legumes. In 1996 some of the GMO crops were made RoundUp ready and now there are 30 crops in the world sprayed with RoundUp.It will kill anything but the plant itself like corn, soybean, sugar beets. How could it not be absorbed by the plant itself which we eat?

The following link will help you make a choice: cnn.com/2022/04/07/health/dirty-dozen-produce-2022-wellness/index.html

ColumnistgardeningWinter