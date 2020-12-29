The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with physical distancing measures and other directives, affected life for many. (Black Press file photo)

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with physical distancing measures and other directives, affected life for many. (Black Press file photo)

EDITORIAL: 2020 showed the best and worst in humanity

A wide range of responses and emotions could be seen over the past 12 months

Looking back on the events of 2020, the past year brought challenges none of us could have imagined.

The global COVID-19 pandemic had many of us confused, inconvenienced and frustrated as the spread of the virus and the attempts to control this pandemic affected our lives.

During this time, the responses – good and bad – were not what most of us could have anticipated.

This has been a year when many have worked to show love and support for frontline workers, and for people in need in our communities.

READ ALSO: B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

READ ALSO: Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Shuswap’s Ranchero Elementary

Signs of support were displayed to show appreciation for medical staff members and first responders. People organized drive-by birthday parties for children who could not visit their friends during the early days of the restrictions. Friends and neighbours brought food and other supplies to people who were at home, self-quarantining.

Video chats with family and friends became commonplace.

For some, the pandemic brought family members closer than they had been prior to 2020.

But the past year was not all good, and at times it brought out the worst in humanity.

Some people hoarded toilet paper and basic food supplies at the beginning of the restrictive measures. Disposable masks littered streets and sidewalks, sometimes just a few steps from a garbage container.

Bad behaviour showed itself with some individuals shaming others for their actions during the pandemic. Motorists with out-of-province licence plates were the targets of ugly messages left on windshields and posted on social media. Others have had their vehicles vandalized.

And communities in the Okanagan and Similkameen, as well as others across the country, have seen incidents of racially motivated hatred. This was not necessarily a response to the pandemic, but it showed an underlying level of tension and animosity.

A new year is beginning, and with it, there are countless new opportunities to cope with the challenges 2021 will bring.

The choices we make – good and bad – will set the tone for the year ahead. Let’s see if we can’t make it one of kindness and support for all.

— Black Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: Balancing variable solar and wind energy

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Lumby death

Male was reported missing Dec. 28, RCMP conducted an overnight search

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

Snow is on the way for the Central and North Okanagan, Environment Canada announced Dec. 29. (Nate Brown photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

Snow expected to start Tuesday night, continue into Wednesday

An Armstrong mom (top right) was among BCLC’s list of top 10 winners of 2020. (BCLC photo collage)
Armstrong mom among top lottery winners in B.C.

BCLC’s list includes feel-good winners who thought about giving back with prizes

This map shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported in each Local Health Area from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. These are not total numbers. In the Salmon Arm Local Health Area, for instance, 14 cases were reported in that week, bringing the total number to an approximate 52. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
Total COVID-19 cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap rise but increases shrinking

Weekly jumps decreasing or levelling off for most local health areas in region

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton. (Google maps)
5 more COVID-19 deaths at South Okanagan care homes

Over 40 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health region related to McKinney Place outbreak

(File photo)
COVID-19: Two more deaths at Central Okanagan long-term care homes

One person in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna long-term care homes have died as result of COVID-19

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

Transmission risk remains low for those who follow public health guidelines, according to Interior Health

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with physical distancing measures and other directives, affected life for many. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: 2020 showed the best and worst in humanity

A wide range of responses and emotions could be seen over the past 12 months

Dash, a three-pound, 10-week-old long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly stolen during a Dec. 10 break-in to a Lake Country home. (Contributed)
Two weeks later, no sign of missing Okanagan puppy

Dash, a young long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly stolen from a Lake Country home Dec. 10

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

Most Read