EDITORIAL: A woman’s right to life

We know this from history.

It is dangerous, sometimes fatal, to presume liberty is assured – to deny the worst might happen.

And we confront this right now, in a western political climate that is increasingly hostile to approximately half its population.

In the past month several US states signed bills prohibiting abortion, some of them creating situations where women can be jailed for seeking the procedure, along with the doctors who provide it.

The votes are admitted and reprehensible plays to put the question again before the U.S. Supreme Court.

No one be fooled into thinking these legislative strategies have anything to do with abortion itself, babies, the sacredness of life or heartbeats.

Outside of some misplaced religious zeal, the new laws amount to nothing more than an assault on women that is unprecedented in this culture, in this lifetime.

Of all the freedoms to which we feel entitled, surely a person’s right to autonomy over his or her own body is the foundation from which everything else is constructed.

In other words, even a woman gets to decide who touches her and when, and to what purpose, and her reasons don’t require an explanation.

All the rest of the arguments – what about rape? what about incest? what about a ‘father’s’ rights? – are just noise distracting from what overrides.

Which is a woman’s right to life.

Inserting dark humor here and to paraphrase a quote attributed to that venerable and revered philosopher Betty White – if men could get pregnant abortions would be available at Jiffy Lube.

While this civil war is being fought, at present, south of the border, it is ridiculous to expect it is not making its way here, like a Volkswagen van stuffed with domestic terrorists hoping to slip through customs.

In Canada abortion is legal simply because it isn’t illegal, however provincial governments wield considerable power when it comes to determining funding and access.

Recently an Ontario MP stated his goal is to make abortion unthinkable.

Several high profile federal Conservatives have attended anti-abortion rallies and Canadian ‘pro-life’ groups have dialed up campaigns.

It’s not about abortion, folks.

It’s about human rights and struggle against oppression.

So keep your power dry.

Cause this ain’t over.

– Similkameen Spotlight