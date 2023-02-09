The risk of avalanches is higher than usual this year. (Black Press file photo)

The risk of avalanches is higher than usual this year. (Black Press file photo)

EDITORIAL: Avalanche hazards can have fatal consequences

Deaths from avalanche incidents have been recorded near Nelson, Valemount and Revelstoke this year

Avalanches can be deadly, but this year, the number of avalanche-related fatalities and serious injuries in British Columbia has been staggering.

Deaths from avalanche incidents have been recorded near Nelson, Valemount and Revelstoke this year, and a recent incident near Cherryville resulted in one person taken to hospital.

These incidents should not be seen as statistics, but as individual tragedies. Each of those who have died in an avalanche are people who have left behind family and friends.

The stories of this year’s avalanche disasters should highlight the risks of avalanche dangers. British Columbia’s avalanche season typically starts in November and continues into May.

The busiest months are December through March. It is possible there will be more serious incidents before the season is over.

While avalanches can be a hazard in any winter, the risk of avalanches in the Interior of British Columbia this year is at its highest level in more than a decade.

Conditions have been described as unpredictable.

This year’s snow pack has been compared to 2003, one of the worst years for avalanche fatalities on record. That year, avalanches claimed the lives of 29 people in Canada, most in British Columbia.

It was a devastating year, and one nobody wants to see repeated.

This is why Avalanche Canada and the provincial government have been issuing warnings, urging people to stay away from steep slopes and to check conditions before heading out. It is important to heed these warnings.

We are in the midst of a severe avalanche season.

Extreme precautions are necessary.

– Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheEditorials

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CAMPBELL: Some sick B.C. health workers urged by bosses to not test for COVID-19

Just Posted

A woman in a vehicle suffering a mental health crisis was apprehended after ramming into police vehicles Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Police say she was transported to hospital before injuring herself or anyone else. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Woman suffering mental health crisis rams police vehicles, apprehended in Vernon

A section of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail is closed starting Thursday, Feb. 9, while BC Hydro completes upgrades to its transmission lines. The closure will be in effect weekdays until Feb. 17, 2023. (RDNO photo)
North Okanagan trail closed while BC Hydro makes upgrades

A BC Transit handyDART bus. (Contributed photo)
‘It’s not fair’: Long road ahead for B.C. transit improvements

North Delta Sun Devils goalie Sofia Sangha keeps her eyes on the puck following a shot by Layten Oliver (12) of the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs during Vernon’s 5-2 win in the opening game of the 50th Vernon Coca-Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
PHOTOS: Vernon Mustangs melt North Delta Sun Devils

Pop-up banner image