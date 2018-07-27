EDITORIAL: Band-Aid on an open wound

The idea to ban shopping carts in public places is a prime example of missing the point entirely

It was impressive to see such intense discussion and debate from Vernon Council Monday night on the Activate Safety Task Force recommendations.

To say it was exhaustive debate would be underreporting the work that was done. In all, the council meeting went for six and a half hours.

RELATED: Vernon task force recommendations stir debate

RELATED: Downtown Vernon encouraged by council steps

There was exhaustion, exasperation, exaltation and emotion. While this was a marathon session, it’s only the start of the work that needs to be done. But, it is a start. We called for action in this space recently, and this is the beginning of that effort.

Some of the concepts were well-thought-out and were supported by precedent: A privately-funded needle refund program for one, and stepping up bylaw officer time and effort on safety compliance for another. But the idea to ban shopping carts in public places is a prime example of missing the point entirely and is akin to expecting a recycled Band-Aid to adequately cover a gaping chest wound.

Think about it… if you take away shopping carts from homeless people, they are just going to have to find another means of conveyance to gather and transport all of their worldly belongings. They will likely have to steal wagons, baby carriers and bike trailers in lieu. A ban will force more illegal behaviour and will unlikely do anything to ease the problem.

The City of Vernon needs to research best practices that have worked in similar jurisdictions, that were created and implemented by proven experts, modify them in ways that reflect the nuances of our specific challenges and culture, and put them in practice.

We can never truly eradicate homelessness, as some people are unable to conform to societal norms either because of addiction or mental health issues. But surely we can do better than ill-conceived surface solutions that will most likely net negative outcomes.

Previous story
Letter: Cart ban is draconian measure

Just Posted

Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects allegedly crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP apprehended Tyson Cole July 26

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

Law of the Land runs at Caravan Farm Theatre until Aug. 26

Artful crew brushes off Sistas

Women’s, men’s Thursday night soccer roundup

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

Crews will continue to strengthen the east flank

Update: Eneas wildfire being held, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to burn away from houses

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Band-Aid on an open wound

    The idea to ban shopping carts in public places is a prime example of missing the point entirely