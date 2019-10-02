EDITORIAL: Climate is a global concern

Factors in North America and Europe affect pollution in Asia

On Friday, participants in more than 150 countries participated in demonstrations as part of a global movement to pressure governments to act on combatting climate change.

The demonstrations on the last day of Global Climate Strike Week coincided with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s trip to the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

While some have applauded the climate strikes and demonstrations, others have questioned why these demonstrations and Thunberg’s appearance did not take place in Asian countries which are among the world’s worst polluters.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

READ ALSO: Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The statement is accurate. Pollution in Asia is far worse than in most of North America and Europe.

Locations in China, India and other parts of Asia tend to have the worst air quality in the world, while most of Europe, Australia and North America are not struggling with air pollution issues.

And some of the worst toxic sites in the world are in India, Russia, Central and South America and Africa rather than in Canada, the United States or most parts of Europe.

However, placing the blame on Asian countries does not address some important factors contributing to pollution.

Many companies headquartered in North America and Europe have outsourced their manufacturing to Asia, where costs are significantly lower than here.

The products — electronics, clothing and other consumer goods — are then sold to a consumer base here.

And waste generated in Canada has been shipped to Asian countries. The intent has been to send recyclables, but non-recyclable materials have also been sent.

All these factors mean countries and individual residents in Europe and North America play a role in pollution problems.

The pollution might come from Asia, but it is the result of choices made much closer to home.

Asian countries do not and should not get a free pass when it comes to pollution, but at least a portion of the responsibility is ours.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Vernon transit could be busier, but still necessary

Just Posted

Humongous buck in Vernon backyard

‘I’ve never seen anything like this before’

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Emergency crews make gains for Lumby Food Bank

Emergency services crews gathered up 6,000 lbs and $2,500 in donations

Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

The 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars featured eight teams and a sold-out audience

Armstrong cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

After 26 years, Vancouver Island group’s treaty negotiations move to Stage 5

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

Woman arrested in iPhone theft from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, is due in court Oct. 22

PHOTOS: BC SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

Six pictures were selected from 640 submitted photographs

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

Open house will feature Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Event scheduled for Oct 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most Read