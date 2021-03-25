Airbnb and other vacation-rental sites are now seeing an uptick in demand. (Tribune News Service)

Airbnb and other vacation-rental sites are now seeing an uptick in demand. (Tribune News Service)

EDITORIAL: Considering short-term rental units

Communities working to address regulations and effects of short-term rentals

The rise of short-term vacation rentals has been affecting communities around the province.

These rentals offer vacationers an accommodation option beyond hotel and motel rooms, traditional bed and breakfasts and other rentals. As a result, they can allow more people the opportunity to visit a community, especially during the peak tourist season when hotel and motel rooms fill up quickly.

The revenue from tourism dollars can have a positive impact on a community, and any initiative which helps to draw tourists is worth considering.

READ ALSO: CMHC: Rental vacancies, prices edged up as COVID-19 spread across Canada

READ ALSO: Kelowna council quashes plans for short-term rentals at massive downtown development

But there are also some difficult issues surrounding these rentals. These include parking, zoning and the effects of having tourist accommodations in residential neighbourhoods. Such issues need to be considered.

In addition, many communities in British Columbia are facing housing shortages. A unit rented as a short-term rental has the potential to bring in considerably more money than the same unit rented as a longer-term accommodation. However, each home or suite used for a short-term accommodation represents a unit that cannot be used by a permanent resident of the community. This in turn has consequences for the demographics of a community and for employers who are looking to hire help.

In Golden, the town has taken measures to limit short-term accommodations in that community.

The regulations determine the areas where short-term rentals are permitted. Short-term rentals are not allowed in residential areas.

Meanwhile, Revelstoke is proposing changes to the zoning bylaw to allow short-term rentals in all residential zones in the community. The Revelstoke policy includes a requirement to have someone permanently at the home to operate the rental in most areas.

Other communities, including Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton, have addressed short-term rentals in the past, although some, including Summerland, do not have policies in place on these rentals.

Eventually, all communities will need to address this issue, as short-term rentals become increasingly popular among tourists. The question is one of how to regulate these units.

The issue is complex, and there are multiple factors which must be considered. Any decision will have significant implications for a community.

— Black Press

short term rentals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

Just Posted

Cody New spotted a white pickup driving erratically, swerving in and out of lanes on Hwy. 97 heading north into Vernon around 8:30 a.m. March 24, 2021. (Cody New - Facebook)
Erratic elderly driver showed no sign of alcohol impairment: Vernon police

Cody New caught the whole thing on dashcam and shared it to social media

Only a few RCMP vehicles could be seen on the Sagmoen property on Nov. 8, 2017, just before police announced they were leaving the farm but not ending their investigation. (File photo)
Sagmoen cop assault matter postponed again

North Okanagan man to enter plea April 8

One comprehensive report about the potential to lower speed limits throughout the City of Armstrong is in, and another has been requested of staff containing data from radar units and speed reader boards. The city has been inundated with requests to do something about speeding drivers, particularly in school zones, after several near misses involving student pedestrians this winter. (Morning Star - file photo)
City of Armstrong seeks data info before moving on speed limits

Comprehensive report gives pros and cons to lower limits to 40 km/h throughout the city; second report requested

Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer. (Contributed)
Taylor: Three alternative prayers

Lake Country columnist provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer

In the final leg of this pandemic race, as we await vaccinations, it’s a good time to reflect on the maybe not-so-obvious silver lining of the COVID-19 crisis. (Francisco Seco/AP photo )
COLUMN: Yes, there’s a silver lining to the pandemic

At the risk of drawing ire, it’s a good time to consider an important lesson from COVID-19

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) is working with the West Kelowna RCMP on an organized crime drug investigation. (File)
Gang unit makes drug-related arrest in West Kelowna

One man was arrested at a West Kelowna home on Wednesday afternoon

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

SD 10 in Nakusp. (File photo)
Arrow Lakes school board changes land acknowledgement to only include Sinixt

‘As educators, it’s our job to be as truthful as possible’

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders

Penalty for attending or promoting events goes from $230 to $575

Airbnb and other vacation-rental sites are now seeing an uptick in demand. (Tribune News Service)
EDITORIAL: Considering short-term rental units

Communities working to address regulations and effects of short-term rentals

Premier John Horgan says B.C. is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes to allow employees’ time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Government of B.C.)
B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan said the province is looking to follow in Saskatchewan’s footsteps

The municipality of Summerland will repair a walking path along Okanagan Lake. The pathway was damaged during the floods of 2017 and 2018. (Monique Tamminga - Black Press)
Damaged lakefront path in Summerland will be repaired

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 resulted in erosion and concrete damage to popular pathway

Most Read