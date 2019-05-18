EDITORIAL: Deep concern after lifeguard charged with child sex offences

Many Summerland parents are wondering if they may have inadvertently put their children at risk

The arrest of a Summerland lifeguard who was later charged with 10 counts of child sexual assault and child pornography offences has shocked and stunned many in the community.

Edward Casavant, 54, is innocent until proven guilty. Neither he nor his lawyer has commented publicly on the allegations.

These charges are extremely serious, as the alleged victims are among the most vulnerable.

READ ALSO: Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Casavant had worked at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for more than 30 years and taught swimming to many Summerland children. He also volunteered at events in the community and in the region as a lifeguard.

Many Summerland parents are left wondering whether they may have inadvertently put their children at risk by registering them for programs at the aquatic centre.

Police have identified two alleged victims, and believe there are others. They are asking people to come forward if they have additional information.

The municipality is also working to ensure children are protected.

But the uncomfortable sense of vulnerability in the community will continue to linger.

