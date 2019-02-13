A group of street-entrenched people gather at Linear Park on 25th Ave. near People Place in 2017. (Morning Star file photo)

Editorial: Homeless impact on Vernon businesses a complex issue

City of Vernon councillors have tough decisions ahead

It’s an issue that has been splashed across the front page and home screens of all Vernon media, including The Morning Star, over the past few years.

And, as tensions rise between local businesses and the City of Vernon and Downtown Vernon Association over a perceived lack of action, it’s a situation that is bound to get worse before it gets better.

An estimated 80 people were at an Activate Safety Task Force meeting earlier this month with high hopes of finding a solution to the homelessness issues that permeate the downtown core.

Related: Issues with street-entrenched people increase for Vernon business

Related: Vernon meeting focuses on homeless

However, as political meetings are wont to do, discussion surrounded the issues as opposed to solutions. That inevitably left some Vernon business owners with a bit of a sour taste in their mouths, and why wouldn’t it? They’re looking for answers. They’re looking for solutions to problems outside of their control that has impacted their businesses, and they’re right to be upset.

Coun. Scott Anderson said that there was a misconception circulating through the public that made it seem as though the meeting was about tackling social problems and homelessness as opposed to the business impact of homelessness and open-air drug use some members reported.

Related: Majority of people living on Vernon’s streets are men

While that is the crux of the issue, or at least that Feb. 6 meeting, the two issues are opposite sides of the same coin.

The impact of the street-entrenched population on downtown business can’t be tackled without also tackling or at least mitigating the overarching issue of homelessness. Only by discussing solutions to both problems can a possible resolution be found.

Unfortunately for City of Vernon mayor and councillors, it’s a task that is far easier said than done.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Will Trudeau be chowing down on crow?

Just Posted

Crews resume work at rock slide north of Summerland

Next blasting anticipated on Friday as work continues to stabilize the area

Editorial: Homeless impact on Vernon businesses a complex issue

City of Vernon councillors have tough decisions ahead

Stranger allegedly grabs girl by arm near Vernon school

Witnesses sought as girls, aged 11, claim unknown man grabbed one of their arms near school

Vernon’s Valentine’s for Mexico sold out

10th annual event spreads smiles for orphaned children and keeps families together

Snow plagues Vernon roadways

Police say that they have responded to more than a dozen accidents due to poor conditions

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

Vernon production explores unfulfilled lives

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Powerhouse Theatre

Sport and Spines: Winter and whiplash

Slippery roads and accidents can lead to whiplash

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria

This year’s event kicks off a new education initiative with videos and lesson plans for students

Dog poop piling up on public paths and trails

Shuswap/Okanagan dog owners reminded of the health and environmental hazards of letting poop lie

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Most Read