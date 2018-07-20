EDITORIAL: It’s time for action

It has become clear that we need forceful action, and now.

We’ve seen task forces and action plans being discussed for years in Vernon, but it has become clear that we need forceful action, and now.

A woman stepped on a used needle recently at Kin Beach and must undergo rigid medical follow-ups to monitor for infectious diseases. She was there with her family, including her young children, who could have been the ones who got stuck by the stray syringe.

Businesses are having to relocate to get away from the downtown area after dealing with ongoing issues with discarded needles and debris, including feces-stained linens and clothing.

A local café was broken into, and the thieves took food. The owner repaired the door and then turned the incident into a positive by launching a food drive. Unfortunately, not all of these crimes have happy endings. It’s also one of many break-ins we’ve heard about over the past few months stemming from an increasingly desperate and marginalized segment of the population.

Vernon’s Activate Safety Task Force recently delivered a strong report that listed 40 recommendations, and chairman Darrin Taylor made an emotional and impassioned plea for meaningful action this time around. During his presentation to council on July 9, Taylor summed up the feelings of many when he said: “The people of Vernon have waited long enough, it’s time for action.”

This is not a new problem. We’re not the first community to face this. Many other cities and towns have created plans and executed on them with great success. Taylor’s report cites many of the steps that we need to take.

The mayor and council need to take these recommendations seriously and get rolling on them right away.

Previous story
Try a little tenderness

Just Posted

Hedge fire at Vernon apartment ‘suspicious’

A hedge fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department early this morning

UPDATE: BX wildfire, Trinity Valley actioned today

BX blaze holding at one hectare, several other small fires burning in region

Search and Rescue home sought

Alternate approval process being used to borrow $3.5 million for Vernon society

Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

Coldstream standoff defendant faces sentencing hearing

Kelly Blake Torvik’s matter moved to judicial case manager’s office to set sentencing date

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Five small fires burn east of Oliver

At least one of the fires is suspected of being human caused

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Five fires continue to burn near Keremeos

There are five fires in high elevation burning near Keremeos

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Most Read