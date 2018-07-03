People gather for a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

“The Capital, like all newspapers, angered people every day in its pursuit of the news. In my day, people protested by writing letters to the editor; today it’s through the barrel of a gun.” – Tom Marquardt

Those are the words from former executive editor and publisher of The Capital Gazette after a gunman opened fire in their Maryland newsroom June 28, killing four in the editorial department and one from the sales department.

A reporter at The Capital did a court story about Jarrod Ramos, the suspected gunman. The story was about his conviction for criminal harassment charges against a female high school classmate. Ramos filed a defamation case against the newspaper and attacked the paper’s employees online. The reporter didn’t want to pursue charges against Ramos and risk making the situation worse. The investigating officer determined there was no threat.

They were wrong.

But you can’t fault the reporter or officers. Ramos’ threats were veiled. They seemed more like online bashing rants.

This incident, however, highlights the fact that reporters die for simply doing their jobs. Last year about 81 reporters worldwide died in targeted killings and crossfire incidents, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

It’s likely that many reporters encounter death threats throughout their career. It’s our job to print the truth and sometimes that isn’t popular. Forbes and Huffington Post writer once said, “If you’re not pissing someone off, you probably aren’t doing anything important.”

It’s not uncommon for reporters to get hate mail and, as journalists, we develop plank thick skin. The verbal and online bashing rolls off like grease from a Teflon pan.

Death threats, however, are another thing. We never get used to them. Neither should the public.

An attack on journalists is an attack on the truth and, in the end, democracy.

– Lisa Joy/Black Press News Services

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP seek wanted persons

Sonny Gregoire and Dana Prevost sought by police

Vernon pickleball group to receive cash — if they want it

City council votes to provide up to $145,000 to complete courts at Marshall Field

Rain can’t win at Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament

Cooler, inclement weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Vernon, Enderby participants

UPDATED: Commonage crash in Vernon kills driver

Incident happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday

Fireworks were a sight to behold

The Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.

Evening Among Angels in Vernon raises $9,000

Elegant event supports parents who have lost an infant

B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

The Bella Coola man surprised a sow grizzly bear that had been feeding on a cherry tree

Scott Cook and The Second Chances rock Vernon

Show at Gallery Vertigo July 8

Bell rings up two Okanagan tennis titles

Kalamalka Country Club Canada Day Tournament

Super six stoked for Summer Games

NOYSA soccer Reps headed to Cowichan Valley for

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Rattlesnakes could be hissssss-tory in parts of B.C.

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

    Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom