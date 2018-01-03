Editorial: Never stop trying

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Remember The Book of Lists?

Page after page of the strangest lists, like a list of the number of contaminants — like insect parts — allowed in a bottle of commercial spaghetti sauce. (Hint: It’s not zero).

People love lists, and that is never more evident than around New Year’s, when we start to see list after list: Top 10 concerts of 2017; Top 10 Movies; Top 10 Top 10 lists; Top 10 stories (Aye, we’re guilty too).

But topping the list this time of year has to be the combination with another favourite seasonal activity: the Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions. It’s hard to imagine a worse time of the year to make a resolution, when the focus is on partying and having a good time, not necessarily rational thought.

It’s not surprising that New Year’s resolutions are dominated every year by those that fall into the health and wellness category. Losing weight, exercising more and even quitting smoking are regular targets, probably because people are making these decisions while indulging all their bad habits during the holidays.

‘If I make a New Year’s resolution to eat better, then there’s no reason I shouldn’t have another of those chocolate peanut butter ball treats now…’

Lifestyle changes is another big category: spend more time with friends and family, learn something new or get organized; incidentally a key factor in making any resolution work.

But the statistics on people carrying through on New Year’s resolutions are a little sad. Only about 12 per cent ever make it to their goal.

Though we all know how unlikely we are to follow through on our resolutions, we keep making them, hoping to shape a better life and a better world. And maybe that’s what it’s really all about: hope.

Not a bad thing after all.

Previous story
Not a fan
Next story
Kyllo’s comments

Just Posted

Home values hit new high

Coldstream and Lake Country top the North Okanagan list

Monitoring Shuswap River boaters and tubers

B.C. Conservation Officer inspection program looking to expand

Wife rescued by husband after accident dies

Vernon’s Caroline Koenig succumbed to complications from her Dec. 4 accident on Dec. 22

Vernon’s New Years baby born 5:10 p.m. Jan.1

It’s a girl

Christmas tree options abound

Plenty of ways for North Okanagan residents to dispose of trees

VIDEO: Soaring into the new year

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

Fire rips through Kelowna townhouse

Six units were badly damaged in an aggressive fire Wednesday morning

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

UPDATE: Six people taken to hospital in serious or critical condition after Sea-to-Sky crash

Highway reopens after ‘car smashed to pieces’ in crash north of Squamish Tuesday night

Kamloops man shot in leg

Kamloops RCMP deploy Emergency Response Team after a man was shot in the leg

Kelowna mother met with foul play in Peru

A Kelowna mother’s family believe she met with foul play while backpacking in Peru

Rock of Ages returns to Kelowna

The show opens Jan. 5

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

Most Read