EDITORIAL: People are people, no matter the desperation

Unfortunately, this turn of phrase pops up frequently.

These people.”

It’s a phrase we’ve seen all too often in letters to the editor and comments on stories and Facebook posts.

We can safely guesstimate that 99 times out of 100 it’s followed by a deeply racist/sexist or another highly offensive statement not fit for print. It’s very similar to what usually follows the disclaimer, “I’m not racist, but…”

Unfortunately, this turn of phrase pops up frequently when Vernonites talk about the negative side effects of the growing drug and homelessness problems in our region. Yes, it’s a serious situation that needs expert consultation, a proven action plan and swift execution, but we must remember that “these people” are still that — people.

If you have somehow been fortunate enough to not have been impacted by the opioid wave that has carved out swaths of humanity in North America, you are in the minority.

While lower-income people are likely more represented in the demographics in the victim lists, the reality is, addiction knows no class lines.

That person rolling a damaged shopping cart down the path, full of any possessions deemed worthy and that will fit in the cart, could just as easily be you, or a family member.

“These people” who congregate along public parks and pathways to share just-getting-by tips on survival in Vernon, are doing anything they can to do just that — survive. Sometimes that means breaking into cars in a search for money to buy food or more drugs.

The desperation of fulfilling your basic human needs can create scenarios that otherwise would be deemed immoral.

This is not to justify illegal behaviour, but to bring a level of humanity and compassion to the overall quality of the discussion.

If we can look past our righteous indignation and first respond with care and positive intention, we’ll be better off as a community.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Clarifying the history of Turning Points

Just Posted

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Smith Fraser Duo to record live album at Vernon’s Record City

Concert is July 20

Armstrong to craft new sewer, water rates

Input from public meetings received at council July 9

Vernon social partners moving towards solutions

Committee understands fear, anger and frustration that some local businesses have experienced as a result of the lack of shelter beds and the need for more treatment and recovery programs

Vernon businesses applaud safety recommendations

Vernon business community eager for downtown safety improvements

Cowboys cook up history

O’Keefe Ranch Cowboy Dinner Show runs every Friday in July and August

EDITORIAL: People are people, no matter the desperation

Unfortunately, this turn of phrase pops up frequently.

B.C. men get combined 20 years in jail in large-scale fentanyl bust

Charges stem from a 2016 bust where the deadly drug W-18 was also found for the first time in Canada

Vernon ballet students test mettle in Royal Academy Exams

Okanagan School of Ballet dancers were examined by Leslie Shearer

Shuswap community rallies to fundraise for sick infant

Baby Jaxon Langdon is fighting for his life in B.C. Children’s Hospital

Vernon leaders join league of support for breastfeeding

La Leche League Canada, Vernon meets July 18

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Acclaimed Tom Petty tribute to rock Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Breakdown: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute performs July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Okanagan Military Tattoo announces new honourary patron

Fifth annual event July 28-29

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: People are people, no matter the desperation

    Unfortunately, this turn of phrase pops up frequently.

  • Letter: Thanks for the wonderful tribute

    I am writing to comment on the eloquent tribute (by Simo Korpisto) to John Myndzak.