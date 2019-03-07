Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Veterans Affairs Minister Jodie Wilson-Raybould attend a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The Globe and Mail says former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould disappointed the Prime Minister’s Office by refusing to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal prosecution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

EDITORIAL: Scandal shows government held to a high standard

Canadians expect ethical behaviour from those in elected office and in government roles

It’s difficult for Canadians to watch as the SNC-Lavalin scandal continues to unfold.

For the past several weeks, the story has unfolded as former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said she had come under pressure at the federal government level to halt a criminal prosecution against a Montreal-based engineering firm.

A scandal of this nature is a serious matter and Canadians are right to feel concern and anger as the story continues to unfold.

RELATED: Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

RELATED: Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

But at the same time, the outcry also shows that Canadians are holding their government to a high standard.

Canadians are not always happy with the government of the day, and during every Prime Minister’s time in office, there are some who are angered and disgusted by the government’s direction or by specific decisions.

But at the end of the day, we expect a level of ethical behaviour from those who are in elected roles.

Leaders and elected officials who do not live up to this standard deserve to be called out for their behaviour once the facts are known.

For the most part, Canada does well in this regard.

According to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index, compiled by Transparency International, Canada was ranked ninth worldwide, tied with Luxembourg. Denmark, New Zealand and Finland were the top three countries on the list.

Those at the bottom included Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and North Korea. In these countries and others, a story such as the SNC-Lavalin scandal would not be considered unusual — or even newsworthy.

We expect good government and a high ethical standard from elected officials and public-sector departments. This is a sign of a healthy democracy, and it is something Canadians must never take lightly.

It is difficult to watch the SNC-Lavalin scandal as it unfolds. But if this matter did not cause concern, it would be a sign of a much bigger problem with our government.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget
Next story
Letter: Coldstream family thankful for community support

Just Posted

‘These moments left us in awe’: Coldstream family grateful for support after fire destroys home

A family of five is indebted to the community for their outpouring of support

Letter: Coldstream family thankful for community support

A Coldstream family that lost their home in a fire in February is thankful for the community support

Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic

Three vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash

New snow delights skiers in the Interior

Ski hills received between 10 to 18 cm of snow overnight

Vernon dust advisory ended

Last night’s snowfall contributed to improving the air quality in Vernon.

Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

Choirs from 14 District 22 schools performed Wednesday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Former Vancouver cop Don Owens involved in martial arts for 54 years

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

At Random: The state of journalism in our modern world

With the advent of social media, proper journalism is more important than ever

Suspicious fire damages Kamloops motel

Three units were damaged and four people were displaced by the blaze

Most Read