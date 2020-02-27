EDITORIAL: Standards of care

The decision to appoint an administrator at Summerland Seniors Village raises important questions

CARE FACILITY An administrator has been appointed to manage operations at Summerland Seniors Village (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Interior Health has appointed an administrator to manage operations at Summerland Seniors Village.

The decision, which was announced on Monday, came after an examination of the facility, including a report which detailed 10 non-critical infractions and seven critical infractions.

Summerland Seniors Village operates 112 long-term care beds, of which 75 are funded by Interior Health. At present, 12 beds are closed to admissions.

This is not the first time the seniors care centre has been under administration.

In 2013, an administrator was appointed to the facility for four months, and over the years, the facility has had more than its share of struggles and challenges.

Summerland Seniors Village is privately owned and is operated by West Coast Seniors Housing Management, which manages the Retirement Concepts facilities.

The decision to appoint an administrator should raise some important questions .

The first is why this privately owned facility has not been able to meet the legislated standards of care.

Health care facilities, including seniors care facilities, are held to rigorous standards, and rightfully so. The quality of care provided will affect both the health and the quality of life of the residents.

A consistent level of care is essential, at every care facility in the province.

Once it is known why the standards of care were not met, another question must be addressed. What measures are needed to ensure another incident will not happen in the future?

The decision to appoint an administrator is an important step taken by Interior Health to address concerns about the quality of care and the safety of the residents at this facility. However, such a measure also highlights significant shortcomings.

These need to be addressed and measures need to be taken to ensure they will not ever happen again.

The residents of this or any seniors care facility need to have the assurance that the quality of care will be consistent, today and in the years to come.

