Editorial: Volunteers needed for Vernon Special Olympics BC

There’s a reason the phrase, “It takes a village,” has woven its way into the common vernacular: it’s true.

At least that’s the case for Special Olympics BC. More than 800 athletes with intellectual disabilities will descend upon Vernon Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 for the Winter Games. And, with that incredible number of competitors comes an equally substantial volunteer requirement.

More than 800 volunteers are required to meet the high standards for participant enjoyment and event fluidity, said Megan Pollock, Special Olympics BC Communications Manager.

However, with only a few short weeks remaining, volunteer numbers are still less than what they should be.

As of the end of January, Pollock said the volunteer count had surpassed the 400 mark. Without the more than 800 volunteers sought by Special Olympics BC on hand, the quality of the Winter Games experience could be diminished for athletes and coaches that have come from across the province.

“Provincial Games are exciting and empowering experiences for Special Olympics athletes. For many, these Games offer their first opportunity to experience the joy of travelling and being part of a team,” Pollock said. “The dedicated competitors will be shooting for personal-best performances, and they will also be chasing the opportunity to advance to national and international levels of competition.”

Volunteer positions are available in a variety of roles, including everything from sport and food services to transportation and security.

Pollock said floor hockey referees and volunteers with a medical or health care background are in high demand.

To register, visit www.sobcgamesvernon.ca to complete the form online, or visit the 2019 SOBC Winter Games office, located at VantageOne Credit Union, 3108 33 Ave. The entrance to the office can be accessed using the VantageOne Leasing entrance, located on 31st St.

Spend a few hours of your weekend volunteering for the Special Olympics BC Winter Games to help give these dedicated athletes the experience they deserve.

