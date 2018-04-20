Fentanyl epidemic, Decision disappoints and task force

Fentanyl Epidemic

I’m sure as most of you can agree the fentanyl epidemic has been killing people all around us. I personally have lost too many close friends due to this drug. Recently I was fortunate enough to come across a beautiful soul who not only lost family members but also lost her whole life. Two years ago Kate was on top of the world with her own three-bedroom place, car and a great job however through unfortunate circumstances she has lost two family members that were extremely close to her and has struggled to regain herself ever since. If this drug has personally affected you or anyone that you know please help me by spreading the word although we may not be able to stop everyone from overdosing we can make sure that the word is spread and people are educated. I personally am making it a mission to not only give her life back but to get her back on her feet and into a better place than she was ever at. I’m really hoping and asking for your help. Every little bit counts.

Joey Book

Decision Disappoints

Regarding the article in the April 4 issue of The Morning Star, “Swan Lake airboat business makes waves,” I am extremely disappointed that the zoning bylaw amendment received unanimous third reading by the Board of Directors of the Regional District of the North Okanagan. I was one of the dozen individuals (some of whom were the spokespersons for groups of concerned citizens) who spoke against the bylaw amendment. This airboat manufacturing, sales, service, rental and repair business, has been operating for many years in contravention of the zoning bylaw limitations of the subject property. The owner of Canadian Airboats Ltd. is one of those people who believes that rules do not apply to him, and after years of non-compliance, he initiated the subject application to legitimize his business. By failing to enforce the bylaws of the Official Community Plan, and now by approving the zoning bylaw amendment, the Regional District has failed in its mandate. The planning department staff at RDNO, spent hundreds of hours producing a comprehensive report about the zoning bylaw amendment which recommended that it not be supported. I wonder how many of the Directors read the report? Gone are the days (if they ever existed) when politicians could be trusted to do what was right, rather than what was expedient. Taxpayers should know how their hard earned money was wasted by an individual who believes “it’s better to beg for forgiveness than to ask for permission.”

Maureen Evans

Task Force

I am writing in regards to all the news on the Activate Safety Task Force. I am puzzled and worried at this task force for the following reasons, I will state now that these are my assumptions.

The original reason for this task force was to find solutions and have them in place before the homeless problem in started up again. Well under the terms of reference signed by the council on Nov. 14, 2017 it now includes the following: “Homelessness, Criminal behavior, Safety, Impacts on business.”

I also assumed that the task force would include persons from the general public and homeless persons would be on the committee. But no the only people on the committee are business persons and one each from RCMP and bylaws.

I also assumed that when it stated two from the community at large that this means people who would not be affected by the outcome of this task force would also be on the committee. But no again the two are business people or associated with groups that deal in this. They left off three government agencies that work with this group but instead had business people.

I also assumed that because of the importance of this problem that we have results and plans in place for this year. But again no, they got the terms of reference on Nov. 14, 2017 and according to their web page have had no meetings and none planned, even the one on April 5.

So how did they elected a chairperson if they cannot published the minutes. Also how are they going to have any real plans in place by summer when they have done nothing in five months.

I also assumed that this would be a public forum, but again no according to all the news reports this is for the business community using the public form agenda so we have no say.

It seems that a committee that we the public should be involved in is now being run, and controlled by the business community of Vernon for their benefit and at our cost without us having any say.

The mayor and council may have had a good idea but again have let the business community control everything.

So we will again have all the same old problems this summer.

Gary Haaas

Vernon

