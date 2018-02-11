Final shot at Carnival

EDITORIAL: Full day of fun to wrap up Vernon Winter Carnival, and last chance to enjoy Family Day this early before it’s moved

What better way to wrap up Vernon Winter Carnival than with a long weekend!

Events wrap up today prior to the statutory holiday Monday for Family Day (in B.C.).

But enjoy it while it lasts because Family Day is on the move.

Premier John Horgan announced Friday that starting next year, B.C.’s Family Day will be moved to the third week in February so families across the country can celebrate together.

It’s something many residents have been asking for since this stat holiday came to B.C. in 2013.

While not all will be happy with the change, it makes good sense for businesses and families.

But in the meantime, Vernon has many reasons to celebrate this early long weekend while you can.

While there are no activities planned for Family Day Monday in relation to Carnival (see page A15 for Family Day specific events), the winter wonderland tradition has a host of events today.

There’s a free jopo swim at the Vernon pool 1:30-4 p.m., with a donation to the food bank.

You can also bring a tin of food and $2 to the Toonie and a Tin Community Skate today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Dare to make a splash at the annual Polar Bear Swim at Kal Beach at 11:30.

Grandparents and grandchildren, get your dancing shoes on for the museum dance at 10:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.

Lace up your runners for the Starting Block 10 km run in Lavington at 10 a.m.

Look up for the hot air balloons around town all day or head up to Sovereign Lake for the final day of the Ski for Light Festival.

Or check out some ice action at Civic Arena as the Peewee Hockey Tourney plays out in finals today.

