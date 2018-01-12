Get the facts straight

LETTER: Immigrants in fact only make up 18.7 per cent of Canada’s population

It was with total disbelief that I read the lead letter in the Nov. 10, issue of the Vernon Morning Star.

The first sentence read: “I so appreciate living in Canada, where most of us are immigrants from somewhere…”

This statement is false and misleading. It not only demonstrates ignorance of the truth by this writer, but also a lack of proof reading by this newspaper.

A simple Google search reveals that Canada has a population of 36.3 million people, of which 6.8 million have immigrated to Canada. The math I was taught works this out to 18.7 per cent of Canada’s population are immigrants with 81.3 per cent of the population being native-born Canadians, a clear majority.

Raymond Fletcher