Gleaners say thanks

A big thank you to everyone who knitted or bought new kids winter toques, mitts, socks, etc. for the annual Gleaners Sock Drive.

Every year these items are sent to Third World countries along with dried soup mix produced at the Gleaners plant in Lavington.

These items are much appreciated in the many cold countries where they are sent. Many kids will be a little warmer this winter because of your help. Thanks also to all the stores and churches that had the collection barrels in their places.

Howie Anhorn