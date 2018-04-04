Good Samaritans thanked

I would like to thank the lady and gentleman who both stopped their cars to see if I was OK when I crashed onto the sidewalk at Super Store March 2.

It was nice to see that some people still take an interest in other people.

I wasn’t able to thank them personally. I was shook up but basically only my pride was hurt.

Thank you again.

Pat

Vernon

We should be doing something about this place. All people that go there to eat have welfare money, plus seniors have pensions, plus handicap.

I was talking to one guy hanging around the Mission on a Sunday afternoon and he said he would pay a few dollars for a meal, so that tells me we should charge a small fee and have the Mission open on the weekends.

One person told me they don’t eat on weekends.

The city council doesn’t really care or they would have the Mission opened on the weekend, especially with the cold weather.

Let’s help people. That’s what it’s all about. Helping each other.

Art Gourley

Vernon

I feel the cannabis law legalized by our Prime Minister was passed without the consent of the people of Canada, and then the liability was passed on to the provinces.

What a joke.

We already have homeless drug users and some are still using cannabis. Our mayor and council have problems and the hiring of more police for this and more crime can only get worse.

Doctor-prescribed cannabis for cancer patients, MS, seizures and pain-related reasons can help medically.

A government that bans smoking can allow the foul smell of cannabis – wow.

Anyone under 25 is in danger of brain damage from using it. The result: more street people unable to work.

I personally feel Mr. Trudeau and his political party should take the responsibility and a build a big, big drug centre in Ottawa to house these unfortunate people and supply treatment for their addictions.

Marie Gardner

Vernon

I read in The Morning Star that W. Lippert will run for mayor. His reason? He has nothing else to do. I don’t think much of his reason to run.

Maybe it should be what he’s doing for the community that he failed and was voted out.

Our current mayor and council are about the same mould.

We need a good, big change with new ideas. When you look at our planners with narrowing roads, the ridiculous roundabout at Pleasant Valley and 35th Avenue was not needed. The road was fine the way it was. What was the cost for this?

Maybe we could have used the money for all the sidewalks we don’t have.

J. Sebry

Vernon

Is it time to put Canada as a country first?

For those of you that have not read this article from the Mayor of Fort St John printed in the Vancouver Sun Nov. 2016, I would suggest to have a read as it may provide some insight on the current pipeline issue. Due to the lack of leadership and hidden agendas by our provincial politicians and because of the very poor leadership from our Federal politicians including our Prime Minister, which is more focused on devastating issues such as pushing forward on gender neutrality at all cost instead of focusing on major financial issues that impact all of our beloved Canadian nation. The natural resource issues in my opinion, should be of paramount concern for all Canadians including our politicians. Co-operation and success for each province should be of prime importance to each Federal and Provincial politician instead of pinning the average taxpayer from each province against each other in order to show on how each province is powerful. Unfortunately, there is nobody that is standing up and representing our country as a whole – Canada.

I realize that we as Canadians in general do not spend our days loudly protesting on things even very important matters, as Canadians are not known to voice outwardly our discontent, however I sincerely hope that we discreetly show our feelings when it comes time to vote.

Thank you for taking the time of sharing my insight.

Bob Gendron