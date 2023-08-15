The view from Eagle Bluffs on August 13, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

The view from Eagle Bluffs on August 13, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you, so know the signs

Signs include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps and extreme thirst

What started with a gruelling hike with a friend ended with me throwing up all over her car.

Let me back up.

On Sunday (Aug. 13), my friend and I headed to the North Shore to hike Eagle Bluffs. I knew Metro Vancouver was under a heat warning, so I had prepared for the heat.

Others had told me this nine-kilometre hike was hard, but I was not prepared for just how hard it was. After several hours of hiking up steep inclines, we finally got to Eagle Bluffs. The view was spectacular and made the trek worth it – or so I thought.

After spending some time at the bluff, we slowly made our way back down. At this point, it was starting to get really hot.

RELATED: Heat wave that hit B.C.’s south coast expected to spread to Interior

One thing about this trail is a lot of it is exposed, so the sun was beating down on us.

Several hours later, we got back to the parking lot at Cypress Mountian. By this point, I had a bit of a headache and was in desperate need of water. I had brought about a litre and a half on the hike, but it was all gone. My friend gave me the rest of her water.

As we drove back, I started to feel more nauseous. I closed my eyes, hoping it would go away.

My friend, a nurse, was driving. She would often check on me to see how I was doing. At one point, I said I felt a bit better.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COLUMN: Evacuation was on my mind during the 2003 fire season
Next story
Uzelman: Ottawa and the provinces square off over clean electricity

Just Posted

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

Coldstream’s Isaac Olson helped the New England Free Jacks reach the Eastern Conference final in Major League Rugby earlier this season, and was a part of Canada’s men’s rugby 15s squad’s upcoming tour of Tonga. (freejacks.com)
Coldstream native impresses for Canadian national rugby team

Finger Eleven recently headlined Kelowna’s Rock The Lake Music Festival, and will be bringing their head banging tunes to Vernon in November. (Contributed)
Canadian rock veterans Finger Eleven making stop in Vernon

Two Vernon councillors would like to see Lakeview Park (pictured) and Becker Park added to the city’s list of parks prohibiting temporary overnight sheltering. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon parks list prohibiting temporary shelters may grow