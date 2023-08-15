Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you, so know the signs

What started with a gruelling hike with a friend ended with me throwing up all over her car.

Let me back up.

On Sunday (Aug. 13), my friend and I headed to the North Shore to hike Eagle Bluffs. I knew Metro Vancouver was under a heat warning, so I had prepared for the heat.

Others had told me this nine-kilometre hike was hard, but I was not prepared for just how hard it was. After several hours of hiking up steep inclines, we finally got to Eagle Bluffs. The view was spectacular and made the trek worth it – or so I thought.

After spending some time at the bluff, we slowly made our way back down. At this point, it was starting to get really hot.

One thing about this trail is a lot of it is exposed, so the sun was beating down on us.

Several hours later, we got back to the parking lot at Cypress Mountian. By this point, I had a bit of a headache and was in desperate need of water. I had brought about a litre and a half on the hike, but it was all gone. My friend gave me the rest of her water.

As we drove back, I started to feel more nauseous. I closed my eyes, hoping it would go away.

My friend, a nurse, was driving. She would often check on me to see how I was doing. At one point, I said I felt a bit better.