Helen Sidney was named Vernon's Good Citizen of the Year for 2022 at a gathering at city hall Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Helen Sidney cleaning up Vernon’s garbage

LETTER: Time for residents to give Helen a break and clean up after themselves

Congratulations, Helen Sidney, on becoming the Good Citizen of the Year.

What an inspiration she was to see her walking in the Winter Carnival parade at the age of 100!

I am grateful Helen picks up garbage and keeps Bella Vista Road clean and I enjoy her friendly waves.

However, wouldn’t it be wonderful if she didn’t need to do this job? A number of us are concerned for her safety.

Who are these people who are littering?

It was drilled into me by my school especially, Scouting and parents at an early age, the importance of leaving anywhere in better shape than I found it.

I often stuffed sticky ice cream wrappers in my pockets until I arrived home.I realize picking up other people’s garbage is hazardous these days with discarded needles lying around but we can look after our own garbage.

We are fortunate in this day and age to have garbage cans more available.Let’s do a better job and give the caring Helen Sidney’s of this world a chance to retire.

Thank you, Helen, for your dedication.

Patricia Hesketh

READ MORE: Vernon clean-up extraordinaire Helen Sidney named Good Citizen of the Year

READ MORE: Vernon resident honoured for keeping city clean

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GarbageLetter to the EditorVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Minimum wage increase will not offset inflation

Just Posted

Vernon recreation services workers show the public plans for the new Active Living Centre during the 2022 Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo. The 2023 Expo goes this Saturday, April 22, at Kal Tire Place North. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Chamber Expo set to draw crowds

Emergency personnel are on scene Monday morning, April 17, at Coldstream’s Kal Beach for a call that came in as a reported drowning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Emergency crews attend drowning at Coldstream beach

Helen Sidney was named Vernon's Good Citizen of the Year for 2022 at a gathering at city hall Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Helen Sidney cleaning up Vernon’s garbage

Among the many requested improvements for the park is a resurfacing of the pickleball and tennis courts (City of Vernon Photo).
City of Vernon moving forward with Deer Park renewal project