Letter: Horsey Ladies Banquet lauded

Letter gives thanks to Horsey Ladies Banquet

Caravan Farm Theatre was one of three beneficiaries of the annual Horsey Ladies Banquet fundraiser. Our organization is so grateful to the Ladies, and to all the local businesses who donated to their silent auction.

The Horsey Ladies Banquet is a grassroots endeavour powered by passionate, community minded women. It sells out in a matter of minutes because it is such a wonderful night out – a chance for women who love horses to come together and celebrate.

Related: Caravan Farm Theatre unveils new barn

The funds raised through the silent auction go to support the work of local charities, which are selected by the ladies attending the banquet through a silent ballot vote. The goods and services donated by local businesses are a cornerstone of this event – businesses should know just how much enjoyment is derived from the socializing that takes place in the auction room as people bid on their favourites.

Thanks to the funds raised this year, equines will be rescued, donkey’s will find refuge, and the horses, teamsters, and audiences of Caravan Farm Theatre will come together under our beautiful new barn. Thank you local businesses, and thank you Horsey Ladies.

Estelle Shook

Artistic & Managing Director, Caravan Farm Theatre

