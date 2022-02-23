Inspire, desire, acquire: Armstrong author

“Do not take the agenda that someone else has mapped out for your life,” John C Maxwell.

How many of us have been impacted in our lives by what others say we should or shouldn’t do? How often have you allowed the weight of words spoken over you to steer your life journey?

Everything you need to step into your own power lies within you! There is nothing missing in you. It is important for you to recognize that your humanity is and always will be the doorway to your divinity. The connection you are looking for, the empowerment you seek from others already is here for you – it is in you! It is in your heart that you will find the truth. It is in your heart that you will discover and uncover your greater purpose on this planet. Once you become aware that every part of you is loved, you will then embrace all of who you are. From this place, grows creativity and limitless opportunities.

The flow of my own life has shifted beautifully over this past year as a result of study, meditation, and action. I never thought in a million years that I would be writing stories and having them published. I know today that what I think about most grows, and so when I began to think about growing my writing career – my imagination and enthusiasm is inspired. From that place anything can happen and it did! The idea of writing inspirational messages for our local paper came to me, I did not go looking for it, but rather, it found me. I trust that I am doing exactly what I am meant to do – I have experienced the elements of inspire, desire, acquire, and you can too!

What inspires you? What are the desires of your heart? What do you really want? Write it down, journal, color, paint, make a vision board. It’s never too late to become inspired. Your dream is waiting for you! Remember, the truth that we are looking for, always dwells within us.

Carrie O’Neill is a spiritual being having a human experience. She is a woman who desires to empower, encourage and support individuals to live their best lives.

Opinion