Kin Beach, Senior Care and Hurlburt Park shelter

I try to live and let live knowing that everyone has a right to their point of view. But I am no longer going to ride the fence on this one. Can someone tell me please why we allow people to feed the geese and ducks at this popular, city maintained swimming beach where they congregate and deposit poop by the ton. I have counted, more than once, 200+ geese and who knows how many ducks on the lake adjacent to Kinsman beach and the park. Now I really do not enjoy raining on your parade you bird feeder lovers. But you know how much goose and duck guano is present there at the feeding zone, amongst these handout addicted once wild birds. Meanwhile the aquatic weed harvester churns away offshore in an attempt to keep this swimming area pleasurable for the many folks who come here. Kids play, dig, get buried in this poop drenched sand and the the nutrients leach in to the lake and no doubt enhance weed growth, never mind the bacterial count in the lake. I would like to encourage my fellow swimmers and beach goers to say no more.

CG Lightfoot

I was just up visiting two people who are in the Polson Extended Care unit.

I was talking to a few people there and they all agree on adding a hot tub there to help people’s circulation. Even a couple of nurses thought it was a good idea.

So with a little help from the community, maybe we can make things happen. I’m sure we can get a real good hot tub added to Polson Care.

I am interested in helping people.

Art Gourley

Vernon

In the last Council meeting on March 26, a major point of discussion was the close proximity of a shelter in Hurlburt Park to the adjacent neighbours less than 10 feet away.

Councillor Cunningham wanted the shelter left where it was. Councillor Anderson wanted it removed and/or relocated to a level terrain closer to the center of the park above the beach; and Councillor Quiring wanted it removed/provided with adequate sound buffering to mitigate sound to the neighbour.

“If I could get some assurances that there would be significant landscape buffering between the picnic shelters and the neighbour’s property, then I would support it.” (Councillor Quiring)

Those assurances were then provided by the City staffer making the presentation.

At this point, it is up to those of us who believe that assurances made to City Councillors in scenarios like this are to be honoured, and if they are not, I will be one who will let people know which City staffers have failed to keep their commitments to City Councillors.

One of the main reasons that the new videotaping system will is being tried out is so that all of you can see what promises are made to City Councillors at these meetings, and who does, or does not, keep those promises.

That is what is known as transparency in government, and we are all entitled to that.

Dean Roosevelt, Vernon