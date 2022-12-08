Logs from a Baird Bros. logging truck are about to be dropped into the Shuswap River in this undated photograph from the Enderby and District Museum archives. Enderby and District Museum and Archives photo.

Know the past to plan for future of Okanagan forests

LETTER: We should use line skiders and chainsaws on steep hill sides to prevent erosion

I am pleased to read Ethan Heckrodt’s comments.

I was appointed as a VIP to the Federal BC Okanagan Water Basin Study some time ago. I recall a request by a Kelowna private pilot to stop patch logging.

I was the first apple grower to test using glyphosate around the trees, supervised by a field man, after which the task was given to the Summerland Research Station.

My research was negative.

My family members returning from the war went into logging.

Wheeler was a skidder using a horse. Alfred had a timber limit. Chubby was a driver of a line skidder. Andy was a trained logger with a chainsaw.

Now Andy is only a feller-buncher driver.

We must know the past in order to plan the future of our forest.

We should use line skidders and chainsaws on steep hill sides to prevent erosion.

There must be selective logging on the flat areas.

Skiders can run over under brush and it will spring up again.

Roads need to be de-activated.

Creek crossing need to be limited.

Strips need to be left for wildlife.

No spraying, let nature take its way then losses from massive run-off by quick snow melt will abate.

Save our rivers for salmon.

Thank you.

Dave Evans,

Honorary lifetime member of SOSA and BCWF

READ MORE: Seniors have Vernon-Monashee MLA working for them

READ MORE: Co-existing with coyotes requires caution

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

forestryLetter to the EditorVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4-H sends thanks following Armstrong fair
Next story
OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has released an updated photo of missing Vernon man Tyler James Quinn. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Vernon found safe

The Armstrong IPE was one of many events boosted by grants following the pandemic. (Harwinder Sandhu - Vernon-Monashee MLA office image)
Grants give North Okangan groups a boost

Kelowna campus, left to right: Aaron Gregory, award donor; Devin Rubadeau, chair, Business Administration program, Okanagan College; Annika Kirk, Okanagan College student, featured speaker and award recipient. (Submitted)
Almost $500,000 in awards handed out to Okanagan College students last month

A boil water notice was issued for Spallumcheen’s Larkin water area Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (File image)
UPDATE: Boil water notice rescinded for Spallumcheen residents