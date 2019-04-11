LETTER: Kudos to Vernon city staff

Too often we hear negative comments about our city works department, so I thought I would take the time to commend it for a quick response to a worsening traffic issue on 14th Avenue by the Vernon Health Unit.

With overflow traffic parking on both sides of the road, it was becoming a real problem.

Now that Hillview Golf is open, it has compounded the situation.

I wrote to the works department to ask it to do something to alleviate the traffic situation and it has installed no parking signs all along the north side of the road.

I am not naive enough to believe that my letter was the sole reason for this to be accomplished, but I certainly want to give the department full marks for getting this issue taken care of. Well done.

Paul Foulkes

