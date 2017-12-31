Land sale concerns

LETTER: Free market precludes the accusation of favouritism

On the front page of the Nov. 29 Morning Star I saw that the City of Vernon is selling the McMechan reservoir site to a developer. The reservoir is immediately west of Mutrie Road between 39th and 43rd Avenues and page 6 of the issue shows a notice of the sale with a map. The site contains approximately 7.9 hectares [19.6 acres] and the City has reached a negotiated selling price of $6.49 million, or $821,500 per hectare [$331,000 per acre]. I have no idea if this price is fair or not, however I agree with Councillor Scott Anderson that the free market should have determined a price, rather than a negotiated price with a single developer. No doubt the City used at least one professional land appraiser, but, this is still an estimate. The free market also precludes the accusation of favouritism.

Al Cotsworth

Reservoir sale

