Land Sale Unfair

On the front page of the Nov. 29 edition of the Vernon Morning Star, I saw where the City of Vernon is selling the McMechan reservoir site to a developer.

The reservoir is immediately west of Mutrie Road between 39th and 43rd Avenues. Page 6 of that Morning Star issue shows a notice of the sale with a map. The site contains approximately 7.9 hectares (19.6 acres) and the city has reached a negotiated selling price of $6.49 million, or $821,500 per hectare ($331,000 per acre). I have no idea if this price is fair or not, but I agree with Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson that the free market should have determined a price, rather than a negotiated price with a single developer.

No doubt the city used at least one professional land appraiser, but this is still an estimate. The free market also precludes the accusation of favouritism.

Al Cotsworth