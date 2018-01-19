Land Sale Unfair

LETTER: Vernon McMechan reservoir sale should have gone to the public market

On the front page of the Nov. 29 edition of the Vernon Morning Star, I saw where the City of Vernon is selling the McMechan reservoir site to a developer.

The reservoir is immediately west of Mutrie Road between 39th and 43rd Avenues. Page 6 of that Morning Star issue shows a notice of the sale with a map. The site contains approximately 7.9 hectares (19.6 acres) and the city has reached a negotiated selling price of $6.49 million, or $821,500 per hectare ($331,000 per acre). I have no idea if this price is fair or not, but I agree with Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson that the free market should have determined a price, rather than a negotiated price with a single developer.

No doubt the city used at least one professional land appraiser, but this is still an estimate. The free market also precludes the accusation of favouritism.

Al Cotsworth

Vernon

